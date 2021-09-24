Watch: Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast both make weight for UFC 266 less than a day after arriving in the U.S.

Despite arriving in the U.S. with barely a day to make weight, both Dan Hooker and Nasrat Haqparast have comfortably made weight. The two lightweights will now compete against each other on the prelims of UFC 266.

In the build-up to this fight, Dan Hooker was plagued with visa issues due to New Zealand's increasingly strict COVID-19 protocols. It initially appeared that he may not even be able to make the flight over to the U.S.

However, Hooker's fans appealed en masse to the New Zealand authorities, who eventually relented and processed Hooker's documents.

Nasrat Haqparast was already dealing with the tragic passing of his mother when he, too, found himself in jeopardy of not being able to make it to Las Vegas. Like 'The Hangman', the German faced visa issues as well. However, he was able to resolve his struggles and made it to the U.S. on Thursday.

Many called for the fight to be at a catchweight on account of the fighters having very little time to cut weight. However, neither Dan Hooker nor Nasrat Haqparast requested it and today both men successfully made weight.

Dan Hooker weighed in at 155.5 pounds, as can be seen below:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc ⚖️ = 155.5lbs



Hours after arriving in Las Vegas, @DantheHangman makes weight!



UFC 266 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD ⚖️ = 155.5lbs



Hours after arriving in Las Vegas, @DantheHangman makes weight!



UFC 266 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/RpBxNaUHBE

Nasrat Haqparast, meanwhile, weighed in even lighter, hitting 154.5 pounds, as can be seen here:

UFC on BT Sport @btsportufc ⚖️ = 154.5lbs



Nasrat_mma makes championship weight a day after arriving in Vegas.



Fighting spirit.



UFC 266 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD ⚖️ = 154.5lbs



Nasrat_mma makes championship weight a day after arriving in Vegas.



Fighting spirit.



UFC 266 | Saturday | BT Sport 1 HD https://t.co/81skRqmCRV

Dan Hooker would have been willing to fight anyone if Haqparast had not made it

Dan Hooker revealed that had Nasrat Haqparast not made it to Vegas in time, he would have accepted a fight against any lightweight willing to step in. One name he did note was 155-pound prospect Terrance McKinney, who has been vocal about staying ready in case anyone falls out.

"I was pretty committed at that point. There was no way I was turning back. There was that kid, Terrance McKinney, he'd said he'd jump in and take the fight. So, I knew there was, like, a backup thing. It's not like I actually cared about the weight. I was gonna land and fight. That's all I had in my head," said Dan Hooker.

Check out the full pre-fight scrum with Dan Hooker below:

Also Read

Edited by Harvey Leonard