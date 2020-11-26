Watch: Dana White hands Deiveson Figueiredo $50,000 bonus in cash after superb UFC 255 performance

UFC President Dana White has handed Deiveson Figueiredo a $50,000 bonus in cash after the latter’s superb performance at UFC 255.

Deiveson Figueiredo’s manager Wallid Ismail posted a video on one of his Instagram stories. The video showed Dana White personally handing over the cash to Figueiredo.

Wallid Ismail can be heard jesting about the situation, seemingly happy for his client Figueiredo. The latter had initially been left off the list of UFC 255 fighters who received a bonus for their performances.

Additionally, UFC President Dana White can be heard apologizing for leaving Figueiredo off the list and not giving him the bonus.

“I f***ed up. I made a mistake.”

Deiveson Figueiredo wasn’t happy about not receiving a bonus after his dominant win at UFC 255

Deiveson Figueiredo defended his UFC flyweight title for the first time at UFC 255. His opponent for his maiden title defense was the dangerous Alex Perez, who many believed would pose a threat to the champion.

Regardless, Figueiredo made short work of his opponent at UFC 255. He submitted Perez in the very first round of their main event bout and thereby successfully defended his UFC flyweight title.

However, despite having put on a brilliant performance in a main event title bout, Figueiredo wasn’t amongst the UFC fighters who were awarded bonuses for putting on great performances at UFC 255.

Joaquin Buckley and Antonina Shevchenko, both of whom scored impressive stoppage victories at UFC 255, were given bonuses for their outstanding wins at the event.

Buckley scored a KO win, whereas Antonina won via TKO. Both fighters were awarded “Performance of the Night” bonuses for their work at UFC 255.

On that note, following the conclusion of UFC 255 and the distribution of bonuses, Deiveson Figueiredo asserted his displeasure over the UFC not giving him a bonus for his showing at the event.

Nevertheless, Dana White and the UFC have now seemingly righted that wrong and given Figueiredo a $50,000 bonus for his performance at UFC 255. Figueiredo, on his part, seemed quite happy in the video alongside Dana White.

Deiveson Figueiredo looks to make history at UFC 256

“Deus Da Guerra” looks to write his name in the history books at UFC 256 by becoming the UFC champion with the fastest turnaround between title defenses.

Deiveson Figueiredo defended his title at UFC 255 on November 21st and will now defend his title again at UFC 256 on December 12th.

Making back-to-back title defenses in just 21 days, Figueiredo faces Brandon Moreno with the UFC flyweight title on the line at UFC 256.