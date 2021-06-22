Watch: Dana White's iconic speech on TUF season 1

In the opening season of the UFC's now-iconic reality show The Ultimate Fighter, aka TUF, president Dana White gave a speech to fire up contestants.

Even White did not know that his words, "Do you want to be a fighter?" would become iconic today.

"Do you wanna be a fighter? That is the question. It's not about cutting weight. It's not about living in a f------g house. It's about 'Do you wanna be a fighter?'. It's not all f-----g signing autographs and b------g broads when you get outta here. It's not . It's no f------g fun, man. it's a job just like any other job. So the question is, not did you think you had to make weight, did you think you had to do this. Do you wanna be a f-----g fighter? That is my question. And only you know that. Anybody who says they don't, I don't f-----g want you here and I'll throw you out of this gym so f-----g fast, your head will spin. It's up to you. I don't care. Cool? I love you all, that's why you are here." said Dana White.

You can watch the video of the legendary TUF speech below:

The inaugural season of UFC's TUF aired on January 2005. The show had several contestants that found success in the UFC, including Kenny Florian, Stephan Bonnar, Forrest Griffin, Mike Swick, Josh Koscheck, Diego Sanchez and Chris Leben. The first season had light heavyweight fighters Chuck Liddell and Randy Couture as coaches.

Sanchez (middleweight division) and Griffin (light heavyweight division) ended up winning the show.

UFC is back with the 29th season of TUF

The UFC is back with the 29th season of TUF. The show is currently on air and can be watched by people on ESPN+. UFC featherweights Brian Ortega and Alexander Volkanovski are the coaches for this season.

Edited by Utathya Ghosh