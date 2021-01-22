Watch: Dana White's reaction as Conor McGregor claims he is richer than the UFC president

Conor McGregor left Dana White and the small crowd in attendance for the UFC 257 press conference laughing when he claimed he is richer than the president of the premier MMA promotion in the world.

At the press conference for UFC 257 which takes place at the Etihad Arena in Yas Islands, Abu Dhabi on January 23, Conor McGregor was asked to explain his motivation behind continuing to compete.

In response, McGregor took a lighthearted jab at his boss, Dana White by claiming he's richer than him but stated that the love for the sport is what keeps bringing him back to the octagon. McGregor's response had Dana White stunned for a moment, and then he began laughing at the comment.

"I feel like I'm only starting man. Everyone comes and says 'Hey Conor you've done it all, you're so rich. You're richer than Dana over here' and they're like 'what are you doing here?'. I'm like 'am I not allowed here?' I want to be here, I want to perform for the fans."

What motivates Conor McGregor to step back inside the octagon?

The Irishman further stated that he isn't in this sport for the money and the titles and all other things that come and go. Instead, McGregor believes that fans will remember him for conquests inside the octagon and that's why he's here.

"I'm a young man and I've got many highlights you know but all the money, all the belts, everything that comes and that goes, you know what lives on? Highlights."

Conor McGregor doesn't need to fight for money anymore. His fight against Floyd Mayweather in 2017 reportedly earned the Irishman over $100 million. McGregor's Proper No. 12 Irish whisky business is also booming, and he is involved in several other companies as well.

However, like a true champion, Conor McGregor can't stay away from the competition. He knows that Dustin Poirier is one of the best lightweights in the UFC right now and wants to prove a point by making quick work of the former interim UFC lightweight title-holder.

Like he's said umpteen number of times in the build-up to the fight against Poirier, McGregor is looking to put up a spectacular performance for the fans at UFC 257. The former two-division UFC champion wants to build a legacy for himself, and he's well on his way to doing that.