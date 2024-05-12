WATCH: Dana White's reaction to "crazy" female reporter asking for Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone to "brand" her

During a post-fight press conference for UFC St. Louis, a reporter's unusual request to UFC president Dana White and UFC Hall of Famer Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone took center stage.

In a now-viral clip from the UFC St. Louis post-fight conference, the reporter took the mic with a question for Cerrone. Referring to her 'BMF' branded hat (referencing Cerrone's BMF Ranch), the reporter inquired if Cerrone would "brand" her with his branding iron:

“I've got one little challenge for cowboy myself if you notice this BMF brand on the top of my hat got that custom Branding Iron and I said if he did his ride I was going to let him brand me but now I just want to let him do it so what do you think about that… can we make that happen?”

Dana White's immediate response was a firm "no way in hell." He advised the reporter:

“You look like a really sweet lady the last thing you need to do is get branded…”

While the reporter clarified her intentions as seeking "clout for fun," White remained unconvinced, suggesting she speak with Eric, possibly referring to a team member of his, for alternative branding options.

The incident sparked criticism from respected MMA journalist Ariel Helwani, who took to social media to express his disappointment with the reporter's behavior. Helwani lamented the state of some segments of the media, suggesting it detracted from the sport's progress.

“This is what the UFC wants at their “press conferences.” Make no mistake about it. The sport has come so far. It has evolved so much. The UFC is on fire. The athletes are more talented than ever. The “media,” however, has gone backwards. Embarrassing.”

Injury cancels Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone's bull riding showdown with Dana White's Twisted Steel at PBR finals

Retired UFC star Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone's attempt to ride Dana White's prized bull Twisted Steel at the PBR World Finals has been canceled.

Cerrone, known for his fearless fighting style in the UFC octagon, tore his bicep while training on a practice bull in preparation for the May 18 showdown at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The injury required surgery and forced him to withdraw from the event.

Posting an update, Cerrone wrote on his Instagram post:

"As yall know I was set to ride @danawhitestwistedsteel at the @pbr world finals may 18. I was just rushed into surgery with 100% bicep tear off the bone!!! Guess you mess with the bull you sometimes get the horns. This is not the end. I will rehab and get back after it"

