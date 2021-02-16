Watch: Dana White shows off incredible 'Best Seats' prize for UFC 259 competition winners

In addition to the stacked fight card, UFC president Dana White has something more in store for UFC 259. The promotion has announced a sweepstakes contest through which two lucky fans will get a chance to witness the three title fights lined up at UFC 259.

Due to lockdown restrictions, since the inception of COVID-19, fans in America have not been allowed in arenas to cheer for their favorite fighters. With the UFC 259 'Best Seats at the Apex' contest, two fortunate contestants will be randomly selected to experience the event live at UFC Apex in Las Vegas.

Interested fans can enter the required details in the Best Seats at the Apex portal. The registration portal for the contest will close on Sunday, February 21, 2021. If lucky, the entrant will get to attend UFC 259 along with a guest. The UFC will also provide airline fares and accommodation during the lucky winner's trip to Las Vegas.

Dana White wished good luck to all the participants in the sweepstakes and revealed the details for the contest at UFC 258.

This contest is restricted to only permanent residents of the United States who are 21 years of age or older. The winner will be eligible for a prize package that contains custom official UFC fight kits and other third-party goods like vouchers, gift cards, or certificates.

'Best Seats at the Apex' is a once in a lifetime opportunity

UFC Apex in Las Vegas is a state-of-the-art facility that has hosted many spectacular fights since the advent of Covid-19. This combat warzone, situated next to the Performance Institute, has proven its worth for the promotion in 2020. The UFC is now eyeing the inclusion of fans in 2021 with the Best Seats at Apex contest.

The lotto winner, along with a companion, will witness arguably the best fight card of the year so far. In the headliner, Israel Adesanya is making his leap into the light heavyweight division. The middleweight champ will collide against light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. If victorious, 'The Last Stylebender' will be inducted into the list of rare athletes who have held two UFC titles simultaneously.

Furthermore, women's featherweight queen Amanda Nunes will face former Invicta FC champion, Megan Anderson. Anderson is currently riding a two-fight winning streak and will seek to capture the title in the co-main event at UFC 259.

Also at UFC 259, Bantamweight champion Petr Yan will be making his first title defense against No.1 ranked Aljamain Sterling. With Cory Sandhagen's first-round submission last year, Sterling secured the title contention spot against Russian Petr Yan.