WATCH: Danial Williams brings out the fire in hard-fought ONE Championship debut against Rodtang

As we prepare for Danial Williams’ kickboxing faceoff with Jonathan Di Bella, rewatch his hard-fought ONE Championship debut against Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

The Muay Thai war between Williams and Rodtang at ONE on TNT 1 really put the “instant” on the “classic.” The two strikers first met in April 2021 at a time when Rodtang cemented his legacy as the best pound-for-pound striker in the world.

Williams, who came from a Muay Thai, kickboxing, and MMA background, hadn’t yet made a name for himself on the grand stage. All that was known about the Thai-Australian fighter was the promise of his exceptional talents.

On April 8, 2021, ‘Mini-T’ showcased a lot more than just sheer talent. He went down that night as a fighter who has no quitting bone in his body. He traded strikes with the undefeated Thai champion, taking the champ’s best shots and often countering with great power shots of his own.

Obviously, Rodtang looked uncomfortable as he is known for mounting on the damage rather than taking it. After a solid three rounds, Rodtang edged the victory by unanimous decision but Williams’ reputation grew thereafter as a fighter who will forever stay immortal.

In light of Danial Williams’ upcoming world title clash over reigning ONE strawweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Di Bella, check out the fight that everybody talked about on Instagram below:

Danial Williams returns to the ring on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon, meanwhile ‘The Iron Man’ Rodtang Jitmuangnon is busy preparing for his next world title defense against Superlek Kiatmoo9 this Friday, September 22 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

All ONE Fight Night and Friday Night events are broadcast live and for free in U.S. primetime via Amazon Prime Video and ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.