“I want to become a legend” - Rodtang determined to shut down Superlek and defend his crown

Dominant ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon is easily one of the very best Muay Thai fighters of all time. His combination of frightening power, inhuman toughness, and unstoppable forward momentum has flattened nearly every opposition put in front of him.

This Friday, at ONE Friday Fights 34, the unstoppable force that is 'The Iron Man' will meet an immovable object in 'The Kicking Machine,' ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9. This upcoming mega-fight is considered a pivotal moment in modern Muay Thai, as two of the greatest of this generation will battle for the right to carry the torch for the entire sport.

Ahead of his clash with Superlek, Rodtang was featured in an interview segment by ONE Championship, posted on Instagram. The Thai legend spoke about his life, what his motivations are, and his plans for his upcoming world title defense:

"The rise of Rodtang 🔝 Will “The Iron Man” remain the flyweight Muay Thai king after his clash with Superlek at ONE Friday Fights 34 this week? 💥 @rodtang_jimungnon"

In the video, the ONE flyweight Muay Thai king said of his upcoming fight:

"This fight is very important. I'm defending my world title against Superlek. I have to prove myself, defend my belt for the sixth time, continue my reign, and silence the people on the internet. Accusing me of running from Superlek. Everyone wants the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title, but it's mine. I want to keep this belt as long as possible. I want to become a legend."

In our opinion, he is already a legend. But if 'The Iron Man' wants to further cement his legacy as the best of this generation, he'll have to blast through his rival Superlek.

In March of this year, Rodtang was the hunter as he was scheduled to challenge Superlek for his ONE flyweight kickboxing world title. As bad luck would have it, the Muay Thai king got injured and was replaced by Danial Williams.

Superlek then beat Williams and jumped into Muay Thai, stopping two formidable foes, Nabil Anane and Tagir Khalilov. With two strong wins on his rival's turf, Superlek has effectively turned the tables. He is now the hunter.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE Friday Fights 34 live and absolutely free on September 22nd via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.