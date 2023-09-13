“Guess he found out” - Rodtang shows no mercy to his brother-in-law in training

Having Rodtang Jitmuangnon as a brother-in-law has its own sets of pros and cons. A pro is that, as a new family member, you instantly feel safe when he's around. A major con is, as the big brother of his wife Aida Looksaikongdin, you're obligated to one-up your sister's man. This is where it might not be good for your health to challenge 'The Iron Man' to a sparring session.

In a recent video posted by the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion, we saw him doing some really hard sparring with his wife Aida's brother. Needless to say, it was quite violent.

Here's the video:

"When my wife’s brother challenges me👊🏻👊🏻"

Fans are reacting to the video in the comments section. Here are some of the notable ones:

Comments on the video

@alancarnes made a fair assessment of the situation:

"@rodtang_jimungnon well guess your brother in law wanted to play the game of fuck around and find out , hahah guess he Found out. 😂 bravo 👏 🙌 sir. Respects 🙏"

Teen Wolf and Man of Steel star who also happens to be a Muay Thai enthusiast, Dylan Sprayberry, made a nice a quote that should be embroidered on Rodtang's doormat:

"Families that fight together stay together 🤣🙏💥"

Rodtang's wife, Aida Looksaikongdin, had no words:

"🤣🤣🤣"

Although the Thai world champion was still pulling his punches before nearly knocking his brother-in-law out, he won't be doing the same come September 22. At ONE Friday Fights 34 inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, Rodtang will defend his throne against fellow world champion Superlek Kiatmoo9.

'The Kicking Machine' currently holds the ONE flyweight kickboxing world title and will challenge 'The Iron Man' for his belt to become a two-sport world champion.

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch The event live and absolutely free on September 22 via the ONE Super App, the official ONE Championship YouTube channel, and other digital platforms.