Watch: Daniel Cormier bursts into laughter after Petr Yan tries to imitate TJ Dillashaw's footwork

Daniel Cormier couldn’t help but laugh when seeing Petr Yan imitate the style of TJ Dillashaw.

When it comes to divisions in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, there are few better than bantamweight. There’s an argument to be made for lightweight, for sure, but there are some absolute killers at 135 pounds. Petr Yan is located towards the top of that list.

Another man who falls into that category is TJ Dillashaw, the former champion who returned to the promotion earlier this year following a two-year suspension. During some recently released footage from UFC 267 fight week, Petr Yan decided to give Daniel Cormier a demonstration of Dillashaw’s footwork.

Funnily enough, Petr Yan seems to get his impression pretty spot on - especially if you go back and rewatch some of TJ Dillashaw’s recent fights.

Daniel Cormier certainly got a laugh out of it and we wouldn’t be at all surprised if the same was true for those watching.

How close are we to Petr Yan vs. TJ Dillashaw?

It's unlikely to be the next bout for either man but, in 2022, there’s a very good chance we’re going to see Petr Yan and TJ Dillashaw meet in the octagon.

TJ Dillashaw is coming off the back of a controversial decision win over Cory Sandhagen that put him in line for a title shot.

On the flip side, Petr Yan currently holds the UFC interim bantamweight title after he was also able to defeat Sandhagen at the aforementioned UFC 267.

For now, the focus of Petr Yan is going to be on undisputed champion Aljamain Sterling. 'Funk Master' was the one who captured the strap after Yan was disqualified in their meeting earlier this year. Dillashaw is currently working on his recovery from the injuries he sustained against Sandhagen.

The bantamweight division has always been one to watch but right now it may be as hot as it has ever been.

