Watch: Daniel Cormier, Henry Cejudo and other UFC fighters predict the outcome of Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz

Since his arrival in 2018, Israel Adesanya has stamped his authority in the middleweight division of the UFC. 'The Last Stylebender' is now moving up a weight class to challenge the light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz. The two gladiators are set to face each other at UFC 259 on March 6.

The electrifying champ vs champ matchup has created intrigue among MMA pundits as to who will emerge victorious in the headliner event. Sports reporter Helen Yee recently released a clip of various MMA fighters revealing their picks for the upcoming bout.

Former heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier believes that Israel Adesanya will have the speed advantage against Blachowicz. Izzy's stardom might reach new heights with this victory as he will become the 5th double champion in the UFC. Cormier mentioned that Izzy will be no room for error against Blachowicz.

"Jan Blachowicz does not get the respect that he deserves. This guy has beaten everyone that has tried to get in his way in his recent run... Jan has unreal knockout power", said Daniel Cormier.

Former double champ Henry Cejudo stated that he believes that Adesanya has not shown whether he possesses elite grappling abilities. Cejudo stated that Adesanya's ground game will define if he deserves a spot in the P4P list or not. However, Triple C has picked Izzy to secure the victory at UFC 259.

"I like him, he's a world champion. But he is not well rounded yet. He hasn't shown that yet... let me see your wrestling; let me see your jiu-jitsu", said Cejudo.

Along with the former double champs, UFC fighters Ovince St-Preux, Tyron Woodley, Curtis Blaydes, and Kevin Holland also revealed their pick for Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz:

Jan Blachowicz revealed his knockout move for Israel Adesanya

Jan Blachowicz is a heavy underdog (+195) against Israel Adesanya, according to Mybookie.ag. However, the Polish powerhouse believes that he will defeat the middleweight champion on March 6.

Speaking with Full Mount MMA, Jan Blachowicz disclosed his plans for knocking out Adesanya. Blachowicz stated that he will finish the Kiwi with a second-round head kick and retain his title.

Jan Blachowiz predicts he will KO Israel Adesanya via head kick. pic.twitter.com/GbjkicE3AY — The Godfather of MMA 🍻 (@MmaGodfather) February 17, 2021

Blachowicz also mentioned that he might take the fight to the ground. Israel Adesanya has not showcased his grappling ability yet in the UFC.

The Kiwi might finally get the opportunity to display his ground game against Blachowicz at UFC 259.