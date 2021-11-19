Watch: Daniel Cormier hilariously pulls out a box of popcorn before the Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington rematch at UFC 268

Daniel Cormier was clearly hyped for Kamaru Usman vs. Colby Covington 2 – one of the most anticipated matchups of the year.

'DC' had one of the best seats in the house as he watched the UFC 268 main event from the commentary booth. To complete the experience, the former two-division champ brought popcorn with him.

A clip of Cormier bringing out the popcorn before the main event recently started making the rounds on social media. He even offered some to his colleague Joe Rogan, who politely declined his generous gesture.

Eating popcorn, of course, is befitting for a rivalry as dramatic as Usman vs. Covington. Pre-fight theatrics aside, Usman and Covington also showcased an action-packed contest.

Unlike the first fight, Covington chose to mix wrestling into his offense this time around. However, Usman's power still prevailed, as the most significant moment of the fight came when the champ knocked the challenger down twice in round two.

Covington never went away, though. 'Chaos' rallied back in the third and fourth rounds, using a combination of body kicks and punches to keep Usman at bay. However, Covington's comeback came a little too late as Usman was already ahead in the eyes of the judges.

Usman ultimately retained the UFC welterweight title via unanimous decision after five hard-fought rounds.

Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington bury the hatchet

After sharing the octagon for almost 10 rounds and nearly 50 minutes, Kamaru Usman and Colby Covington finally agreed to let bygones be bygones. The rivals shared an embrace after going to war in the main event of UFC 268.

In a rare show of respect, Covington also dropped his villainous character to congratulate the champ. 'Chaos' was also heard telling Usman, "It's all about money, nothing but love."

However, Covington went right back to his heel persona during the post-fight press conference. The two-time welterweight title challenger argued he deserved to win the fight and called Usman "a cheating coward."

