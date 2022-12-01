Watch: Daniel Cormier posts moving tribute for 'Rumble' Anthony Johnson on behalf of the MMA community - "He was the guy that reached out"

Former UFC two-division champion Daniel Cormier recently uploaded a video to his Instagram account, paying tribute to the late Anthony Johnson.

'DC' spoke of 'Rumble's' power inside and outside the octagon and how the former UFC light heavyweight helped others in their time of need.

Cormier added that despite his persona as a scary knockout artist, Johnson was a kind and respectful person.

'DC' said:

"When I think of Anthony 'Rumble' Johnson, I think of power. Power inside the octagon, for sure. But also outside of it. Because, there's nothing more powerful than being there for people when they need you. As 'Rumble' was for me, when my mother passed away... He was the guy that reached out, no matter what you had going on, if he felt that he can help or just check in to see how you're doing, you could expect a text message or a call from Anthony Johnson."

Cormier added:

"He never had a bad word to say about anybody. And it's crazy to think that a guy that was so feared as a fighter, could be so loved and so full of love as a person. So 'Rumble', on behalf of the entire MMA community, you're the man, baby. And you'll be truly missed."

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman also uploaded a post on social media remembering Anthony Johnson. In the video, 'Rumble' can be seen sparring with Usman.

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson fought twice in the UFC

Daniel Cormier and Anthony Johnson faced off on two separate occasions in the UFC.

Their first encounter took place at UFC 187 for the light heavyweight title. 'DC' emerged victorious that night via a rear-naked choke in the third round of the fight.

Their second fight at UFC 210 had a similar story. Cormier once again choked out 'Rumble' but, this time, in the second round of the fight.

Johnson had a long and illustrious career in the UFC. During his two stints in the promotion, 'Rumble' competed in three different divisions – welterweight, middleweight and light heavyweight.

Anthony Johnson possessed vicious knockout power, which he proved time and time again in his fights against Alexander Gustafsson, Glover Teixeira, Ryan Bader, Jimi Manuwa and Antonio Rogerio Nogueira.

