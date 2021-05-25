Watch: Daniel Cormier turns into wrestling coach for UFC middleweight Kevin Holland

It seems Kevin Holland has taken Daniel Cormier up on his offer to train 'Trailblazer' in wrestling. In a clip uploaded to Cormier's Instagram, Holland appears to be getting wrestling advice and training from former Olympian and UFC double champ 'DC'.

ESPN uploaded a slightly longer version of the clip, where we can briefly see Kevin Holland engaged in a short grappling exchange.

The video appears to be shot at Antdawg's MMA Training Center in Gilroy, California. As per Daniel Cormier's IG post, the duo is scheduled to head to the American Kickboxing Academy, Cormier's home gym in San Jose, California. The gym is home to multiple UFC stalwarts like Khabib Nurmagomedov, Luke Rockhold, and Cain Velasquez.

In the clip, Cormier asks Holland how the training is going for him. In his usual spirited sense of humor, 'Trailblazer' replies:

"Piece of cake, man. I'm teaching these kids how to wrestle. They've never seen wrestling like this before."

Kevin Holland's personality and sense of humor have shone through on multiple occasions, most recently through a post on his Instagram. Holland uploaded a hilarious post, presumably just before heading to meet and train with Cormier.

Training with Daniel Cormier could do wonders for Kevin Holland

Kevin Holland made a splash in 2020, winning five bouts in seven months. He was the breakout star of the year. However, 2021 hasn't been Holland's year so far. 'Trailblazer' fought Derek Brunson in the main event of UFC Vegas 22 and lost via unanimous decision. Brunson smothered Holland on the ground, seemingly taking 'Traiblazer' down at will and controlling him on the ground.

In a daring display of courage and willingness, Kevin Holland stepped up to fight Marvin Vettori on short notice after Darren Till was forced to withdraw from the bout. The main event bout at UFC Vegas 23 saw Holland get dominated similarly to his previous fight, as he was unable to stop any of the Italian's takedowns.

Kevin Holland is a phenomenal striker and one of the most enthusiastic fighters on the UFC roster. He has all the makings of an all-time great, provided he can fix the gaping holes in his wrestling and takedown defense. Training with Daniel Cormier, one of the best wrestlers to have ever graced the UFC octagon, will do wonders for Holland.

The American Kickboxing Academy is famous for producing champions who have impeccable wrestling skills. 'DC' acknowledged Holland's team and trainers for letting their fighter come to another gym to train under a different coach. MMA may be a one-on-one sport, but every fighter has a team behind them who are as crucial to victory as anything else.

It will be interesting to see how Kevin Holland's wrestling evolves and what changes we will see to his all-around skillset the next time he steps into the octagon.