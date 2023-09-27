WATCH: Danielle Kelly’s undefeated run that led to submission grappling world title shot against Jessa Khan

ONE submission grappling star Danielle Kelly is bound to participate in her first world title bout at ONE Fight Night 14. On September 29, the BJJ black belt will be facing a former in Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE women's atomweight submission grappling world title.

Khan, who is of Cambodian-American descent, will be making her promotional debut on the same night. Back in 2021, Danielle Kelly and Jessa Khan locked horns at Who's Number One (WNO) Championships, with Khan narrowly edging out the American. After their bout, Khan proceeded to become a world champion at the 2023 IBJJF worlds.

As for Kelly, after bouncing around different promotions, made a remarkable run in ONE Championship, where she remains undefeated as of this writing.

ONE Championship posted a highlight video of Danielle Kelly's run under their banner:

"Before American BJJ star Danielle Kelly faces Cambodian-American sensation Jessa Khan for the inaugural ONE Women's Atomweight Submission Grappling World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video, relive all of her best moments in ONE so far!"

Fans are loving the video and expressing their approval in the comments section:

Comments on the video

@walcalr01 sees the value of adding submission grappling to ONE's already exciting library of fights:

"As cool as it is having Muay Thai and Kickboxing alongside regular MMA but adding Submission Grappling really upped the entertainment value especially now more weight classes are being added."

@rudai123 seconded it:

"Keep bringing submission grappling ONE."

@brucehillbillybarthlow3786 is a huge fan of the American BJJ star:

"She is a beauty and definitely a beast in the cage I can't wait to watch her next match up."

Catch Danielle Kelly get a shot a redemption, she will also vie for her first world title at ONE Fight Night 14. The event goes down on September 29 at Singapore Indoor Stadium. It will be available to watch live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.