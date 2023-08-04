WATCH: Davit Kiria sends Enriko Kehl into the twilight zone with methodical precision

Veteran Davit Kiria has hit a rough patch in his last two fights but remains a dangerous fighter.

To remind fight fans of what the 34-year-old Georgian kickboxer is capable of, ONE Championship recently posted a video on Instagram of Kiria’s statement first-round technical knockout (punches) victory over German Enriko Kehl in October 2021.

The striking dynamo from Zugdidi was methodical and precise in tearing down Kehl.

Steadily connecting on telling strikes from all directions, Davit Kiria knocked down his opponent thrice, the last one coming in the 2:50 mark of the opening round, which eventually ended the contest.

Check out the video post below:

Unfortunately for Davit Kiria, his next two fights last year did not go his way. But to his credit, he took Thai legend Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong and fast-rising Moroccan star Mohammed Boutasaa to the limit before bowing by unanimous decision on both occasions.

He is now looking to swing back to the win column when he takes on ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai in a kickboxing showdown at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

It will be the kickboxing debut of Tawanchai. It is the first of many matches that the Thai superstar wants to compete in as he makes a push for a world kickboxing title down the line.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.