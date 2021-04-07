WATCH: Demetrious Johnson laughs out loud at Dana White's question ahead of One on TNT

Demetrious Johnson laughed out loud at Dana White's question ahead of One on TNT 1.

Former UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson is widely regarded as one of the greatest MMA fighters and combat sportspersons of all time. Johnson holds the record for the highest number of successful consecutive UFC title defenses (11).

Known by his moniker Mighty Mouse, the talented MMA star has long been praised by the vast majority of MMA fans and experts for his well-rounded combat skill-set and consistency over the course of his long and storied career.

Demetrious Johnson was part of a historic fighter trade between the UFC and One Championship a few years back. In October 2018, Johnson was traded by the UFC to One Championship in exchange for former One welterweight champion Ben Askren. Johnson has been fighting under the One Championship promotional banner ever since.

During a media scrum (*Video courtesy: MMA Crazy) ahead of his all-important title fight at One on TNT 1, Demetrious Johnson responded to multiple queries. Mighty Mouse was asked how important it is for him and his legacy to showcase to the world and particularly UFC president Dana White that he’s still at the top of the heap by winning the One flyweight title.

Upon hearing this question regarding Dana White, the boss of the organization Demetrious Johnson previously competed in, Johnson burst out laughing and then stated:

“I mean, it’s not important at all. I mean, I know, and I think the world knows, what my skill-set is. I’ve shown in my last fights. And I’m just gonna go out there and do my thing. Obviously, you know,” Demetrious Johnson proceeded to laugh again, and added, “I’m not worried about showing anything to Dana White.” (*Video courtesy: MMA Crazy; H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Demetrious Johnson reiterated that he isn’t looking to prove anything to Dana White. Johnson indicated that he’s instead focused on putting forth his best performance in his upcoming fight at One on TNT 1.

Demetrious Johnson is on the cusp of winning the One flyweight title

Demetrious Johnson (left); Adriano Moraes (right)

Demetrious Johnson held the UFC flyweight (125 pounds) title and spent the better part of his career at that weight. However, Johnson currently competes in the One flyweight division, which is the 135-pound division and not the 125-pound division like the UFC.

The legendary MMA stalwart notably became the One flyweight world grand prix champion in 2019. Presently, Demetrious Johnson is set to fight Adriano Moraes for the latter’s One flyweight title at One on TNT 1 (April 7th, 2021).