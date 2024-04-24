WATCH: Demetrious Johnson’s epic flying knee finish of Adriano Moraes gets reimagined into anime

If you think Demetrious Johnson's flying knee KO of Adriano Moraes in 2022 is cool, wait til you see this Anime-style rendering of the entire finishing sequence by @famouspeople.ai on Instagram.

From the pull-back counter to the carefully placed flying knee, the chain of maneuvers is quite cinematic even when not animated. To render it like one of our favorite Anime fight sequences just made it more epic.

Here's the video as reposted by ONE Championship with the caption that says:

"HISTORIC moment 🤯 Who would watch an anime starring ONE Flyweight MMA World Champion Demetrious Johnson? 👀 @mighty"

Here are some of the best fan comments on the video:

Comments on the video

@fakfitness and @tough_n_otaku are both campaigning for an Anime series based on ONE Championship fighters:

We need ONEChampionship anime series 🔥

Daaamb look at how crispy smooth that badass KO by Mighty was. Lol legit this animation like a Netflix exclusive anime.

@blackmoonfable is just in pure awe of the sequence and marvelously put it in words:

hands down one of the greatest sequences in the history of professional fighting. @mighty demonstrated absolute mastery of his craft, from precision to power to timing. i can watch that over and over again and my jaw will drop every time.

Demetrious Johnson recently submitted an athlete nearly 100 pounds heavier at the 2024 IBJJF Pans

Perhaps another sequence that should be rendered Anime-style is one of Demetrious Johnson's recent performances at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Jiu-jitsu championships.

DJ, who is an Anime fan himself, won gold in the -70kg category and silver in the absolutes openweight brackets. One of the sequences that made headlines was his bow-and-arrow submission of Mike Medina of Carlson Gracie Jiu-jitsu.

Here's the submission sequence:

Medina weighed in nearly a hundred pounds heavier than Johnson. But with grit, determination, and flawless technique, 'Mighty Mouse' pulled off the near-impossible task.

