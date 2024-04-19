WATCH: Demetrious Johnson schools rival Adriano Moraes in the art of clinching in Denver super fight at ONE Fight Night 10

ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson has figured in a handful of wars throughout his legendary career. His May 2023 classic with Adriano Moraes at ONE Fight Night 10 displayed his mastery of the art of clinch work.

The event marked ONE Championship's first live event in the United States, and it would be the third time that Johnson and 'Mikinho' shared the Circle, with both men winning one apiece due to eerily similar knee strike knockouts.

At one point in the trilogy fight, Johnson showcased just how polished his game was by landing some big knees in the clinch, which ONE Championship posted on their Instagram.

That display of technical striking mastery allowed Johnson to keep the pressure on Moraes to find ways to adapt or be on the losing end of a knockout once more.

Moraes survived the AMC Pankration/Evolve MMA product's onslaught to reach the final bell, where Johnson would be crowned the winner via unanimous decision and successfully defend his ONE flyweight MMA world title.

ONE Championship returns to the United States in September

Fans in the United States need not wait long for ONE Championship's next event in the country as ONE 168: Denver will take place at the Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado on September 6.

The card is set to be headlined by a pair of champ-versus-champ title fights with ONE women's atomweight MMA world titlist Stamp Fairtex attempting to dethrone Xiong Jing Nan for the ONE women's strawweight MMA world championship.

The other world title match features two-sport ONE bantamweight world champ Jonathan Haggerty putting his bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line against flyweight kickboxing world titleholder Superlek Kiatmoo9.

Tickets for ONE 168: Denver will go on sale to the general public on April 24 at 10 AM Mountain Time (MT) on Ticketmaster.