Watch: Did Cyril Gane hurt Junior Dos Santos with an illegal blow at UFC 256?

Junior Dos Santos was outclassed by Cyril Gane in a striking clinic at UFC 256. Gane finished the former champion in the second round, after picking him apart on the feet.

Ciryl Gane jabs hit different 😳

The big Frenchman about to shoot up the heavyweight rankings as he takes out Junior Dos Santos in R2#UFC256 pic.twitter.com/UDLwC2KIfD — MyBookie Sportsbook (@mybookiebet) December 13, 2020

Gane landed a perfect elbow behind the Brazilian's ear which dropped dos Santos. Although, Dos Santos was livid with the stoppage and the elbow strike, suggesting it was at the back of his head. However, replays showed the blow was legal.

Dos Sanos, the Number 7 ranked Heavyweight in the world, was on a three-match losing streak coming into the fight. With the UFC cutting up to 60 fighters, Dos Santos was under pressure to get a result on the night.

Gane, on the other hand, was coming into the fight on a 3 fight win streak, had other ideas. Gane used his low kicks to get inside Dos Santos' range and land effective strikes with his hands.

Dos Santos' coaches realised that the Brazilian is getting dominated on the feet and advised him to get the fight to the ground. Given his boxing, that in itself was an indication of how the fight was going.

Speaking before the fight, Gane had said:

Yes, every time people ask about him losing his last fights, but again he’s still a top five (Dos Santos is ranked No. 7). So he’s still here and he keeps training and he looks good and he has a good chance. He trains hard and he’s going to do his best. And yes, you can expect a big fight. You have good striking, good ground game and good takedowns. It’s a big match up for me.

Gane emerges as a new contender in the division, with interesting matchups on the horizon. For Dos Santos, who has achieved a lot in his career, is probably the right time to hang up his gloves. At the age of 36, the title seems further than ever.