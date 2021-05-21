Watch: Diego Sanchez's strange training videos with Joshua Fabia

The saga of Diego Sanchez and Joshua Fabia vs. the UFC was finally put to rest. Diego Sanchez has revealed that he has parted ways with his coach and manager, Joshua Fabia.

The whole scenario of Diego Sanchez being released by the UFC sent ripples through the world of combat sports. Many fighters advised Diego Sanchez to distance himself from his 'Guru' Joshua Fabia. These words of advice became more and more appealing after a video of Joshua Fabia training Diego Sanchez surfaced online.

Asks for his medical records but throws strikes at him as he’s suspended upside down. Ok. Think we need to look at your records, Fabia. pic.twitter.com/XAhL5CMfiA — MS (@UFC_Obsessed) May 8, 2021

Apparently, Joshua Fabia's idea of making his fighter tough was to hang him upside down and blitz his head with bare-knuckle punches, kicks, and knees.

Here's another video of Joshua Fabia's 'unique' training methods:

Never forget Joshua Fabia chased around people with a knife in a locked because... “training”

pic.twitter.com/fulySybmjA — Alex Behunin (@AlexBehunin) April 30, 2021

The mixed martial arts community did not take kindly to Joshua Fabia's methods. The sport's biggest stars took to social media to give their two cents about what they thought of Joshua Fabia's training methods.

Rashad Evans speaks up about Joshua Fabia (via Diego Sanchez IG) @AlexBehunin pic.twitter.com/woUrZOPuxf — David Macleod (@Lankydave94) May 1, 2021

Conor McGregor and Jon Jones react to Joshua Fabia's training methods, advised Diego Sanchez to leave

Two of the biggest stars in the MMA world reacted to the bizarre training video of Joshua Fabia and Diego Sanchez. 'Notorious' Conor McGregor went on a rant on Twitter, blasting at Joshua Fabia for possibly injuring Diego Sanchez. He wrote:

“This is just madness. I’ll break this things nose in half. This not the move Diego, my bro. I been with ye the whole way, and still am. But this is not on. It was unfair treatment by commentary and fans on your last performances imo, for sure. But not on this guy, 0-0. Ditch. I’m actually on the side of body hardening work also. Working the body etc. But doing it hanging upside down, and getting the dome of the head struck repeatedly, while covering vision, is preposterous! Grab this guy by the ears and head butt him at his front door first thing. I watched the engagement with the broadcast team with an open minded judgement and an understanding that there was disrespectful comments made against you. You were right to pull this up. But the other guy took over the convo. Made it all about him. This is not his story Diego.”

Jon 'Bones' Jones, too, took to Twitter and advised Diego Sanchez to steer clear of Joshua Fabia.

Jon Jones addresses Diego Sanchez

