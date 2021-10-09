Watch: Drake's message to Tyson Fury ahead of trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder

Drake has sent his best wishes to Tyson Fury ahead of 'The Gypsy King's trilogy fight with Deontay Wilder. Drake shared a video showering praise on the undefeated heavyweight boxer.

In the clip, Drake refers to Tyson Fury as the "scariest man in boxing." He also said that the Englishman has a great heart and thanked him for staying in touch and inspiring. He then wished 'The Gypsy King' luck for his fight later today.

"Look, this is a video for the most psycho man I know. He is mad in his head but he has the clearest heart. Nicest guy, The Gypsy King, scariest man in boxing. I'm wishing you the best of luck this weekend brother. I want you to just go out there and continue the legacy, do what you do. We all love you because you are relentlessly yourself so go out there, get the work done and then afterwards, f***ing sing your heart out or say whatever the f**k you want to say. I'm telling you brother, we are all so proud of you, we love you. I appreciate you always staying in contact with me, you know, appreciate the encouragement, the inspiration and yeah, man, I'm looking forward to seeing the end result this weekend. Wishing you the best, always. I'll see you on the other side, f**k him!"

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder head into battle for all the marbles

Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder are set to collide in a much-anticipated rivalry-settling trilogy fight later today. The fight will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The pair have fought each other twice in the past, with one bout ending in a stalemate and Fury winning the other.

They are now set to compete for all the marbles in their third fight. Fury will be defending his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles. He recently hailed Wilder as 'the most dangerous heavyweight on the planet' and claimed that 'The Bronze Bomber' would dispatch all other heavyweights with ease.

Fury also admitted that his opponent is more dangerous than him. However, he asserted that there's no way Wilder can beat him.

"There's no way Wilder can beat me. He couldn't beat me after all the years out of the ring and all the weight loss and everything. When I had a proper training camp for the second one, he got obliterated and the third time I'm expecting more of the same. But that doesn't mean he can't beat everybody [else] in the division with one hand tied behind his back because I do believe he's the most dangerous, even including myself. He's more dangerous than I'll ever know how to be. Deontay Wilder is the most dangerous fighter on this planet. All weights, doesn't matter."

