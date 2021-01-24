Watch: Drones circle the octagon ahead of UFC 257 as a big fight feel descends on Fight Island

Every Conor McGregor fight is highly promoted by the UFC and rightfully so. The Notorious one brings the most eyeballs to the sport of MMA. Ahead of his return at UFC 257, illuminated drones can be seen circling the octagon on Fight Island.

These drones are certainly adding to the buzz surrounding the upcoming Conor McGregor fight against Dustin Poirier. UFC commentator Daniel Cormier claimed that such an addition to the attraction of a UFC event is unprecedented.

The UFC veteran believes that the reason for this crowd-pleaser is because Conor McGregor is headlining the fight card.

Drones with lights flying around the octagon. So awesome!! Main card about to begin! #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/JxihXycmo4 — Helen Yee (@HelenYeeSports) January 24, 2021

Conor McGregor is set to face Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 257. The event is being held on the sands of Yas Island in Abu Dhabi. This is going to be a rematch between the two.

In their initial meeting Conor McGregor finished Dustin Poirier in the very first round via knockout. McGregor was said to have penetrated the mind of the Diamond with his pre-fight antics and verbal jibes through the buildup.

The two encountered each other at UFC 178 in 2014 for the first time. It has been almost half a decade since then and now MMA pundits believe that both the fighters have improved their skills by a far stretch.

It will be interesting to see how a straight headed Dustin Poirier fares against Conor McGregor.

When will Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier 2 begin?

The headliner event between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier is expected to begin around 1.5 to 2 hours after the main card kicks-off. So, the main event can be expected to start by 11.30 pm to 12 am ET on Saturday night (January 23).

The Irishman's return after a year-long hiatus will take place in the lightweight division. The Irishman is 1-1 in the lightweight division. His initial meeting with Dustin Poirier took place in the featherweight division.

Will Conor McGregor be able to repeat his actions of UFC 178 at UFC 257?