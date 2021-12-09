Watch: Dustin Poirier gifts Dominick Cruz two bottles of his 'Louisiana Style Hot Sauce' ahead of UFC 269 

Dustin Poirier and Dominick Cruz are among the most respected fighters in the UFC today. The pair also share a fair amount of mutual respect, as was seen during a brief encounter ahead of UFC 269.

During fight week, Poirier was seen gifting Cruz two bottles of his 'Louisiana Style Hot Sauce' brand.

Watch Dustin Poirier gift Dominick Cruz the 'Louisiana Style Hot Sauce' below:

Both Dustin Poirier and Dominick Cruz will be fighting on the UFC 269 card. Poirier will make a bid for the lightweight strap against Charles Oliveira in the main event at UFC 269.

'The Diamond' has built a three-fight win streak since losing his last title shot against Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2019. Poirier is coming off back-to-back wins over Conor McGregor and will enter the main event as the favorite on Saturday night.

Meanwhile, Dominick Cruz will take on Pedro Munhoz on the preliminary card at UFC 269. After a hiatus of almost a year, Cruz made his return to the octagon against Casey Kenney at UFC 259 in March. The former bantamweight champion was able to secure a split decision victory, setting himself up for a top 10 clash with 'The Young Punisher' this weekend.

Dustin Poirier's sauce brand

Dustin Poirier teamed up with Canadian company Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. to create his own hot sauce brand known as 'Poirier's Louisiana Style Hot Sauce'.

Hailing from Lafayette, Louisiana, Poirier claims to have grown up around hot sauces. Speaking of his brand, 'The Diamond' said in an interview with Forbes:

"I just want to give such big credit to Heartbeat Hot Sauce, the quality of products they put out and their attention to detail. I’m so happy that Heartbeat and Al [Bourbouhakis] decided to take this leap of faith with me and launch Poirier’s Louisiana Style Hot Sauce. I’m from Louisiana and hot sauce is a big thing. I actually live 35-40 minutes away from a tabasco plant in Avery Island. Louisiana style hot sauce is crystal, tabasco and the list goes on of vinegar-based and cayenne pepper-based hot sauces. It’s something I grew up around and something I grew up eating in gumbos and jambalayas. In any cajun dish, there’s hot sauce somewhere around."

The Diamond @DustinPoirier



heatonist.com/products/poiri… We are live, on sale and shipping worldwide! Limited quantity on the 1st batch! We are live, on sale and shipping worldwide! Limited quantity on the 1st batch!heatonist.com/products/poiri… https://t.co/hV8UGx4ya3

