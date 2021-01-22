Dustin Poirier's hot sauce: What is it and how much does it cost?

Dustin Poirier teamed up with Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. to create his own hot sauce brand known as 'Poirier's Louisiana Style'. The 32-year-old UFC star's brand represents his home state of Louisiana where he grew up in.

Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co. is a Canadian company that specializes in producing various hot sauces. Dustin Poirier had recently taken to Twitter to announce that the first batch of his brand is now available for anyone to purchase online. Poirier's Louisiana Style can be bought for $12.

We are live, on sale and shipping worldwide! Limited quantity on the 1st batch!https://t.co/heO2KJoycZ pic.twitter.com/hV8UGx4ya3 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) December 8, 2020

According to Heartbeat Hot Sauce Co., Poirier's hot sauce brand is vegan and gluten free. Some of its ingredients include vinegar, aged cayenne peppers, sea salt, red habanero, celery, garlic, and canola oil.

'I got a bottle for you' - Dustin Poirier offers a bottle of his hot sauce brand to Conor McGregor

At the UFC 257 press conference, Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier shared a light-hearted moment when the Irishman heaped praise on his UFC 257 opponent, and said that he would love to taste Poirier's hot sauce brand.

"You’ve got the hot sauce Dustin. I’d love to taste the hot sauce," said McGregor.

Dustin Poirier responded by saying that he has a bottle for McGregor, to which, The Notorious replied:

"I’d appreciate that. I’ve got a bottle of Proper (McGregor's whiskey brand) for you. I’d love to share that."

🌶 Hot Sauce vs Whiskey 🥃



Poirier and McGregor exchanged a couple compliments before their fight at #UFC257. pic.twitter.com/QVVmJ385BG — Cage Chat (@CageChatMMA) January 21, 2021

With an exchange of hot sauce and whiskey bottles, it was only cordiality between the two UFC stars, unlike the time when they first shared the octagon in 2014. McGregor has repeatedly stated that he admires Poirier for his philanthropic work and the way how he bounced back from his loss to become the lightweight interim champion.

We are more mature - myself and Dustin. We are both fathers and we have come through a lot. We both are engaging in much philanthropic efforts. He's doing a great thing with the Good Fight Foundation, how could I not respect Dustin, one for that, and two for how he handled the last loss, and how he came back, and how he rose up became a champion. That's admirable in my book," McGregor told ESPN's Ariel Helwani.

The McGregor vs. Poirier fight is set to take place on January 23 in the Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi. The winner of the fight is likely to contend for the UFC lightweight championship in his next outing.