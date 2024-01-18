The sheer excitement that comes with combat sports can be attributed to the adrenaline pumping in one’s veins. That makes it one of the most exhilarating sports in the modern world.

However, too much adrenaline can negatively affect a fighter’s performance and disrupt their flow - something that ONE Championship star Nieky Holzken himself has seen.

Currently, 'The Natural' is headed to the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan, on January 28 for ONE 165. There, he will face MMA star Yoshihiro Akiyama in a special rules bout.

This bout will serve as his eighth inthe world’s largest martial arts promotion, and he has certainly relied on his perfect blend of striking and sharp mental awareness to carve out a career that features 94 wins and 58 finishes.

Making his promotional debut in 2018 against Cosmo Alexandre at ONE: Warrior’s Dream, Holzken relentlessly tagged the Brazilian with his attacks, but 'Good Boy' made the mistake of taunting the Dutch star.

In round two, Holzken would make Alexandre pay for his misdeeds as he put him to sleep with a clean right uppercut down the middle to send him packing.

Nieky Holzken raring to showcase his prowess once again

“'Sexyama' is no opponent to laugh at as he is coming off two finishes - a TKO against fellow legend Shinya Aoki and a big knockout against Sherif Mohamed, the latter being his first KO win in over 13 years.

Holzken certainly knows the caliber of opponent that he will be sharing the ONE circle with come January 28 and is confident that he can leave Japan once again with the victory.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.