WATCH: Dutch legend Nieky Holzken’s four-strike combination that sent Cosmo Alexandre to the shadow realm

Professional combat sports athletes would love nothing more than to dazzle the fans by being the one to land the knockout blow, but the method of how they reach that goal allows them to better their standing in the eyes of the masses.

That was certainly the case for ONE Championship kickboxing star Nieky Holzken when he made his promotional debut in November 2018.

'The Natural' was matched up with a heavy-handed Brazilian in Cosmo Alexandre, and there were doubts that Holzken could keep in step with him ahead of the bout as he hadn't won a kickboxing contest since October 2016.

Now granted, Holzken remained active in the combat sports scene as he was also competing in pro boxing, where he took home 14 victories, 11 of which came by way of knockout, so his power was certainly there.

Against Alexandre, Holzken put all doubts to rest as he strung together one of the most insane combos ever leading up to the knockout, which ONE Championship recently uploaded to Instagram to remind fans of the power the 40-year-old still possesses.

Nieky Holzken set for Japan return

As part of ONE Championship’s first numbered event of the year, Holzken will be fighting on the undercard in a special rules bout with MMA legend Yoshihiro Akiyama inside the Ariake Arena on Sunday, January 28 as part of ONE 165.

The Dutchman’s last visit to Japan proved to be a fruitful one. He won the Glory Welterweight World Championship Tournament final back in December 2013. He will now look to leave Japan with another victory at the expense of a fellow fighting veteran in 'Sexyama'.

Check your local listings or visit ONE Championship's official website on how to watch ONE 165 from your location.