WATCH: Eduard Folayang unleashes pure striking power in absolute Muay Thai classic against fellow legend John Wayne Parr

Filipino MMA cornerstone Eduard Folayang's wushu sanda-based striking has been at the core of his success in ONE Championship. After a lifetime of MMA experience, he gave Muay Thai a shot and fought the legendary John Wayne Parr in the latter's retirement fight at ONE X in March 2022.

The epic dream match came into existence as 'The Gunslinger' sought one last victory that would push him over the hill and give him the 100-win resume that most Muay Thai competitors can only dream about.

The two legends battled it out in a grueling three-round firefight where 'Landslide' and Parr gave fans a showdown to remember, with Folayang breaking Parr's heart via unanimous decision.

Check out the fight's highlights below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

At 41 years old, many have called on the former ONE lightweight MMA world champion to hang up his gloves and enjoy the fruits of his labor. However, Folayang is gearing up for another MMA bout against a familiar foe.

The Lions Nation MMA founder will compete on March 23 at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang, where he will face nemesis-turned-friend and fellow former ONE lightweight MMA king Shinya Aoki.

Eduard Folayang explains how fourth Shinya Aoki matchup happened

Many fans were caught off guard about Eduard Folayang and Shinya Aoki adding a fourth chapter to their seemingly never-ending saga dating back to November 2016.

The Filipino legend shared how their upcoming battle came to be in an interview with The MMA Superfan:

"For me, it's an honor to be facing Shinya again for the last time because that's the reason why he went up to Baguio back in 2023. He wanted to ask for this fight, and I'm obliged to give it to him."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

