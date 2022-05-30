Watch: Fabricio Andrade's power-punch work with John Hutchinson

Fabricio Andrade is practicing his power punches to get ready for his ONE 158 fight.

In a recent video uploaded to YouTube by Tiger Muay Thai, the Brazilian striker can be seen hitting the pads at the Phuket-based facility with trainer John Hutchinson.

Catch the clip below:

'Wonder Boy' Andrade is coming off two TKO victories in ONE Championship and will look to make it three in a row on June 3. At ONE 158, he will face top-ranked South Korean fighter Kwon Won Il.

Both Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade are on knockout streaks. This fight is a title eliminator bout, with both wanting to face John Lineker next for the ONE Championship bantamweight title.

Andrade recently spoke to ONE about titleholder Lineker, saying:

“I believe I am the uncrowned bantamweight king. It’s been two years since I asked to fight John Lineker, and he literally pretends he doesn’t see it. He’s hiding. He doesn’t want to fight me. And I’ve already faced every opponent ONE sent me. I beat Shoko Sato when he was number two in the rankings. I believe I’m the most prepared, toughest guy in the division, who’s always ready to fight anyone. That means I’m already the champion before I even fight for the title."

Andrade knocked out Kai Wen Li in round one, then earlier this year finished Jeremy Pacatiw with a body strike, also in the opening frame. In his next bout, he will look to finish Kwon Won Il in a similar fashion.

Fabricio Andrade on Kwon Won Il

The Brazilian power striker will be looking to capture Lineker's championship title later this year. However, Fabricio Andrade must first get past Kwon Won Il at ONE 158.

In an interview with ONE on his upcoming opponent, Andrade said:

“Kwon Won Il is trying to cut the line. He knows he doesn’t deserve to be number two in the rankings. He lost to Shoko Sato, while I won, so he knows he doesn’t deserve to be in front of me. So I just want to hit him. I know he’s coming from a good winning streak, but if you compare our opponents, you’ll see that my opponents were a lot tougher. He faced guys coming off losses while I was fighting against the best fighters in the division.”

'Wonder Boy' Andrade will have the chance to prove his point and step to the front of the line on June 3.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo Kickboxer turned MMA fighter Fabricio Andrade picks up his 3rd consecutive win in ONE, this time against Li Kai Wen.



PS: Didn't Wen leave ONE to join the UFC? Well i guess this ain't happening anytime soon now.

Kickboxer turned MMA fighter Fabricio Andrade picks up his 3rd consecutive win in ONE, this time against Li Kai Wen.PS: Didn't Wen leave ONE to join the UFC? Well i guess this ain't happening anytime soon now.https://t.co/kucJrvzVSL

