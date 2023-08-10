WATCH: Fabricio Andrade sharpens four-piece combos for Jonathan Haggerty title fight

ONE bantamweight MMA world champion Fabricio Andrade is fired up to let his fists do the talking when he crosses paths with Jonathan Haggerty for the vacant kickboxing bantamweight strap at ONE Fight Night 15.

The Muay Thai specialist got his wish answered earlier this week as the London striker kept his end of the deal and put pen to paper for a programmed five-round fight at an unconfirmed venue.

Immediately after claiming the 145-pound MMA divisional gold, the 25-year-old athlete turned his attention to Haggerty for a shot at his Muay Thai crown. From his side, ‘The General’ was keen to put his belt on the line against the newly crowned kingpin.

But after about five months of back-and-forth talks, the bout has finally come to fruition.

Fabricio Andrade, a Muay Thai stylist, has been warming up for a chance to become a two-sport king the best way he knows how, sharpening his boxing combinations alongside boxing coach John Hutchinson.

In a recent video uploaded by Tiger Muay Thai on YouTube, ‘Wonder Boy’ can be seen slamming the pads with his truck-like power and four-piece combinations – a tool that has powered him to all his highlight-reel wins in ONE Championship.

Watch the clip here:

With four knockouts from six appearances inside the circle, there is no surprise to what Fabricio Andrade’s greatest asset is. However, ‘The General’ packs just as much knockout power in his educated hands to make this clash of styles a must-watch for combat sports enthusiasts.

North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch ONE Fight Night 15 live and free in U.S. primetime on Friday, October 6.