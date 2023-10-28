WATCH: Fan wins BIG at Blackjack after winning chance to play with Dana White, Steve Will Do It, and Bradley Martyn 

It's no secret that UFC CEO Dana White loves to gamble and is known for winning significant amounts of money in casinos. White recently revealed that a fan who won a sweepstakes to gamble with him and social media sensation Steve Deleonardis (SteveWillDoIt), won big money and went home loaded.

In a video posted to social media, White can be seen sitting at a blackjack table with SteveWillDoIt, fitness influencer Bradley Martyn, and UFC CBO Hunter Campbell, along with the lucky fan who won a Power Slap League sweepstakes.

During the game, Dana White can be heard telling their contest-winning guest that they were all rooting for him, and moments later, there's a jubilant celebration all around the table as the fan gets lucky and wins big.

The man later revealed that he won $11,800. White posted the video to X and wrote in the caption:

"A fan won a @powerslapleague sweepstakes to gamble with me and @stevewilldoit and KILLED IT"

Considering that Dana White is known for being exceptionally good at blackjack, it's not surprising to see some of his luck rubbing off on the Power Slap sweepstakes winner. The UFC CEO has been known to frequent major casinos in Las Vegas and place high-roller bets.

Dana White provides an update on Charles Oliveira getting a title shot on his return

Dana White recently shared an update on Charles Oliveira's return from injury and a potential title shot against Islam Makhachev.

The Brazilian was originally meant to face Makhachev in a title rematch at UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi earlier this month. However, Oliveira suffered an injury during sparring and was forced out of the fight less than 12 days before fight night. He was later replaced by Alexander Volkanovski.

Islam Makhachev secured a first-round knockout over 'The Great', and in the post-fight presser, Dana White stated that he's leaning towards giving Charles Oliveira another title shot against the Dagestani grappling phenom.

In a recent post-fight interview after Power Slap 5, he shared an update on Oliveira's return and if the Brazilian could get another title shot.

"That’s all going to be determined by his cut. It was a pretty nasty cut. It was pretty deep. The thing that’s really good about it is he went to a plastic surgeon, so they sewed it up from the inside out, and hopefully, that’s going to help it heal faster and heal properly.” [ h/t mmajunkie.usatoday.com]

Catch White's comments below (18:17):