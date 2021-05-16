Watch: Fans go crazy as a fight breaks out in the stands at UFC 262

UFC 262 saw fans return to the arena after UFC 261. Following a year of conducting events behind closed doors, the UFC was more than happy to welcome fans back to live events.

While fans bring unrivaled energy and enthusiasm to an event, they also bring drama. During the featherweight fight between Lando Vannata and Mike Grundy, fans were heard screaming for no visible reason midway through the fight. It turns out it was because a fight broke out in the stands between some fans in attendance.

It’s the tail end but FIGHT IN THE STANDS #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/DjBpycF15u — Connoisseur of Combat (@ConOfCombat) May 16, 2021

This crowd in Houston is wild #UFC262 pic.twitter.com/zFbs1yYvDc — Keith Peterson (@KPetersonUFC) May 16, 2021

As you can see, a few members of the audience decided to start a fight of their own and began a heated exchange trading blows. It's unclear as to why this brawl broke out, but security was quick to intervene.

However, this isn't the first time UFC fans have engaged in a brawl. After UFC 229, Irish and Russian fans of Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov got into a fight in the arena, although that wasn't in the stands.

What was the outcome of the Lando Vannata vs. Mike Grundy fight at UFC 262?

While the fans may have found their own added source of entertainment in the stands, Lando Vannata and Mike Grundy put on a great fight. The bout marked Vannata's featherweight debut.

Mike Grundy is a high-level wrestler who managed a couple of early takedowns on Lando Vannata but then struggled to convincingly take 'Groovy' down throughout the fight. Despite repeated attempts, Grundy remained unsuccessful in his attempts, with Vannata showing impeccable takedown defense.

In the third round, Lando Vannata landed a takedown of his own with a big slam. After three rounds of back-and-forth action, 'Groovy' was awarded the unanimous decision win.

UFC 262 saw fans return to the arena and hype the fights right from the early prelims and prelims. Undoubtedly, having fans in attendance has a massive impact on fights and fighters.