Watch: Fans go crazy as newly crowned welterweight champion Leon Edwards enters after party following spectacular KO win at UFC 278

Leon Edwards picked up the biggest win of his career at UFC 278. Despite being down three rounds to one on all three scorecards, Edwards emerged victorious after landing a fifth-round head kick that knocked Kamaru Usman out.

Following the shocking victory, Leon Edwards took to the nightlife to celebrate. Video released to social media showed Edwards arriving at his celebratory after party with his well-earned welterweight belt in hand.

On what must have been the best night of his life, it is easy to see why Edwards would want to celebrate. The reaction from the fans must have been a great feeling for the humble Edwards as he entered an event as a UFC champion for the first time.

Entering the fight, many overlooked Edwards due to his inactivity and quiet demeanor in a division full of the sport's best talkers. Edwards has stated that he doesn't feel the need to engage in trash-talk due to his confidence in his talent.

After becoming the first UFC welterweight to defeat Usman, Edwards has set an example for how hard work should supersede everything else. Having won his first UFC title, Edwards will likely enjoy himself before returning to training as he prepares for his first title defense.

Leon Edwards and Kamaru Usman show respect, trilogy looms

Edwards' shocking knockout of Usman came with less than a minute to go in the fifth and final round. At the time, Usman was clearly winning the fight and looked to be on his way to tying Anderson Silva's UFC record of 16 straight wins.

Despite the ugly ending, UFC president Dana White has already stated that Edwards' first title defense will likely be in London against Usman. Usman's long-time dominance of the welterweight division has earned him the right to have the first chance to regain the welterweight belt.

Following the loss, Usman showed he was a champion even in defeat, as he didn't blame anyone but himself. He also vowed to come back with a vengeance.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!!🤴🏿 #NGHTMR Champs f$ck up sometimes… but we bounce back and come with vengeance!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 #NGHTMR

The former welterweight champion then congratulated his UFC 278 opponent. It is rare to see a fighter congratulate his opponent following such a high-stakes fight, with a rematch looming, but Edwards and his performance deserve respect.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 congratulations Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!!🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma Damn I love this sport!!! Things happen but… Alhamdulillah we move!! 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 congratulations @Leon_edwardsmma

Edwards responded with respect to Usman, noting that it was an honor to share the octagon with him.

Leon 'Rocky' Edwards @Leon_edwardsmma Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family. Respect @Usman84kg it was an honour to run it back. Rest up and enjoy time with your family.

