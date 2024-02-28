WATCH: Featherweight MMA king Tang Kai’s destructive path to become China’s first male MMA world champion

History is being made within ONE Championship seemingly every year as fighters rise to the challenge and face their fates head-on.

For featherweight MMA star Tang Kai, he has earned his time in the limelight by being one of the most explosive finishers on the current roster of world-class athletes.

Tang’s first couple of fights would see him produce a second-round knockout of Sung Jong Lee, and he quickly followed that up with two stellar unanimous decision wins over Edward Kelly and Keanu Subba.

His next big challenge would come in 2021 as he met the decorated Japanese star Ryogo Takahashi, whom he made short work of with a first-round knockout.

The Chinese star’s undeniable power would soon be challenged by South Korea’s premier strikers in the form of Yoon Chang Min and Kim Jae Woong in November 2021 and March 2022, respectively.

Despite their best efforts, Tang’s trail of destruction just could not be stopped as he put away ‘The Big Heart’ via TKO and ‘The Fighting God’ by knockout - both happening in the first round.

Tang then challenged Thanh Le for his ONE featherweight MMA world title and etched his name in history as the first Chinese male to win an MMA world championship with a unanimous decision win against the Vietnamese-American.

Tang Kai rematches Thanh Le at ONE 166

Nearly two years removed from their first matchup, the status of undisputed ONE featherweight MMA world champion will be on the line on Friday, March 1 at ONE 166 as Tang meets Le once more.

Happening inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, Tang will surely look to prevent Le from reclaiming his spot atop the division.

ONE 166 is available live and free on Prime Video in the United States and Canada.