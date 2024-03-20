WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai casually sends a grown man flying with simple teep kick

Tawanchai PK Saenchai's power is truly something to behold.

The reigning ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion has quickly established himself as one of the greatest strikers in the 'art of eight limbs'. His combination of lightning speed and vicious power has dispatched some of the best names in the game, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Petchmorakot Petchyindee, and even former featherweight kickboxing king Superbon Singha Mawynn.

Recently, Tawanchai put his skills on display after sending a man flying across the gym with an effortless teep kick:

"Strike like a cool guy"

Tawanchai is currently sitting on a seven-fight win streak dating back to January 2022. In addition to his victories in Muay Thai, he has also secured back-to-back wins in the world of kickboxing, defeating Davit Kiria via third-round knockout, followed by a unanimous decision victory over 'Smokin' Jo Nattawut at ONE Fight Night 15 last October.

He is rumored to make a return this summer, though no official announcements from ONE Championship have been made regarding when, where, and who his opponent could be.

Kickboxing gold is at the top of Tawanchai's 2024 to-do list

After dominating the world of Muay Thai with an incredible 132 career wins, six of them coming under the ONE Championship banner, Tawanchai is ready to set his sights on kickboxing gold and becoming a two-sport world champion in 2024:

“I don’t care what people think about my kickboxing performance, but I want to try to run for kickboxing gold in 2024,” he told ONE Championship.

The featherweight kickboxing crown currently resides with Chingiz Allazov. However, with 'Chinga' currently sidelined, ONE Championship will crown an interim world titleholder at ONE Friday Fights 58 on April 5 as Superbon once again meets three-time GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian in the main event.

ONE Friday Fights 58 will air live and for free on ONE Championship's YouTube channel and via watch.onefc.com around the world.