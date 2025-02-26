WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai breaks down his patented two-hit combination with Mitch Chilson

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has cemented his status as one of the best pound-for-pound strikers on the planet, thanks to his creativity in delivering devastating blows.

Among the many weapons in his deep arsenal, one of his go-to combinations is the left body kick-left straight — a signature move he demonstrated with ONE Championship color commentator Mitch Chilson just days before his rematch with Superbon at ONE 170 this past January.

Watch the interaction between Tawanchai PK Saeanchai and Mitch Chilson below:

In fact, that very technique proved pivotal in his second showdown with Superbon, helping him retain the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship in emphatic fashion.

From the opening bell, the Thai superstar imposed his trademark speed and concussive power, unleashing blistering boxing combinations that had Superbon reeling early in the first round.

The 25-year-old then turned up the intensity in the second, flooring his compatriot three times to secure a resounding technical knockout victory.

His spectacular performance didn’t just reaffirm his dominance — it also earned him a $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

Tawanchai enters enemy territory to vie for interim kickboxing gold

The wait for Tawanchai PK Saenchai’s next outing won’t be long. He’s slated to return at ONE 172 on March 23, where he’ll take on hometown favorite Masaaki Noiri at the iconic Saitama Super Arena in Japan for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world title.

Tawanchai is no stranger to kickboxing. He made an immediate impact in this discipline in 2023, securing back-to-back wins over Davit Kiria and “Smokin’” Jo Nattawut.

Now, he's aiming to capture his second world title in a different sport, striving to join the exclusive ranks of two-sport champions under the promotion's banner.

ONE 172 will broadcast live worldwide through watch.onefc.com.

