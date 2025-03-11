WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai PK Saenchai's coldest moments in ONE Championship ahead of ONE 172

ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai proudly owns a 10-win resume in ONE Championship, highlighted by his unanimous decision dethronement of Petchmorakot Petchyindee in September 2022. Despite his highly technical striking style, he can also turn his opponents' lights out in the blink of an eye.

Days away from his attempt at becoming a two-sport ONE world champion at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23, the world's largest martial arts promotion compiled all six of his knockouts in an Instagram post.

Check out the post below:

Fans can sometimes overlook the power that Tawanchai possesses since the 25-year-old enjoys methodically picking apart his opponents' defense with quick and crisp combos instead of desperately swinging for the fences in the hopes of landing a knockout blow.

This cool and calculated approach will again likely be his primary strategy when he takes on Japanese kickboxing standout and high-pressure fighter Masaaki Noiri for the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship at ONE 172.

Masaaki Noiri promises Tawanchai will not log a knockdown at ONE 172

Masaaki Noiri expects Tawanchai to pursue a finish during their interim world title tilt at ONE 172, but he believes that the Bushido spirit he embodies will help him weather the Thai megastar's offense and give him a chance to pull off the upset.

Speaking with the world's largest martial arts promotion, Noiri mentioned:

"That's why I've made up my mind that no matter what happens in the future, I will never go down from a body shot or a low kick. I think that kind of mindset is what connects to the spirit of Bushido."

ONE 172 will emanate from the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan. The event will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

