WATCH: Featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai's surgical beatdown of fellow champ Superbon in Bangkok super fight

ONE Championship has been graced by many dominant champions over the years, though few others come close to the destruction that Tawanchai PK Saenchai has produced in his tenure. This past January, he crafted one of the most significant victories in his young career.

Looking to defend the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship for a fourth time, Tawanchai faced fellow Thai hero and reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon in the main event of ONE 170.

Many expected it to play out like their December 2023 battle, where Tawanchai retained the crown via majority decision. However, the 25-year-old had a chip on his shoulder in the rematch and thoroughly dismantled Superbon en route to a second-round TKO result.

Check out the highlights of the fight below, which ONE shared on Instagram:

Tawanchai's victory also broke former 145-pound Muay Thai king Petchmorakot Petchyindee's record of defenses that stood at three.

The PK Saenchai Muay Thai Gym product hopes to have a third battle with Superbon, this time over the undisputed ONE featherweight kickboxing world championship.

He can solidify that opportunity by winning the ONE interim featherweight kickboxing world championship over Masaaki Noiri at ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang on March 23 at the Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, Japan.

Masaaki Noiri laser-focused on defeating Tawanchai in front of home crowd

Masaaki Noiri is hungry to add a ONE world championship to his collection of gold that includes the K-1 world GP welterweight and super lightweight championships.

The 31-year-old standout shared his recent padwork session with Team Vasileus trainer Masakazu Watanabe on his Instagram account. The caption of the post read:

"Today [training] was also tough. But it's all about beating Tawanchai on 3.23. I will definitely win."

ONE 172 will be available live on pay-per-view at watch.onefc.com.

