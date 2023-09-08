WATCH: Ferocious Xiong Jing Nan puts beatdown on atomweight queen Angela Lee

Forgetting Xiong Jing Nan’s striking power is certainly unwise. As atomweight queen Angela Lee could probably tell you, she fully paid the price when they collided for the third time at ONE on Prime Video 2 last October.

Having successfully defended the atomweight belt several times, ‘Unstoppable’ Angela Lee set her sights on the strawweight belt for a second time.

She believed it was her time to make history as a rare two-division world champion after defeating Thailand’s biggest superstar, Stamp Fairtex, by submission a few months before.

Her Chinese counterpart, ‘The Panda’ Xiong Jing Nan, was also at the height of her career, having cleared out the division in dominant fashion to keep her crown.

The two women had encountered each other twice before at the atomweight and strawweight levels, but neither was successful in their endeavor to become a double world champion.

Xiong Jing Nan, therefore, wasn’t going to allow Angela Lee’s second attempt at her crown to be a fruitful one. She unabashedly came after Lee as soon as the bell rang, beating her with her fists as though she were barreling through a brick wall.

In light of her upcoming mixed-rules showdown against ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14, rewatch a clip of ‘The Panda’ exercising the biggest beatdown over Angela Lee below: