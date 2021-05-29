Watch: Floyd Mayweather training for Logan Paul at his Las Vegas gym before their June 6 fight 

Floyd Mayweather was recently featured in a promotional video posted by Fanmio, the official digital streaming partner of the bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul on June 6.

Titled "Worlds Collide Part 1", the video shows Floyd Mayweather training at his gym in Las Vegas. Glimpses at Floyd Mayweather's training indicate that the undefeated professional boxer is focused as he has always been towards winning a fight. It appears Mayweather is unconcerned with the hype surrounding the exhibition bout, which will see him take on a YouTuber.

Floyd Mayweather was seen keeping his conditioning up to the mark, hitting the pads and the speed bag, all while looking just as elegant in the sweet science as he always has during competition.

Watch the video below:

"Cut the bulls***t out"- Floyd Mayweather sends Logan Paul a message ahead of June 6 bout

The video of Floyd Mayweather's training was voiced-over with narration by Mayweather himself. In the narration, Floyd Mayweather explained how he has always strived towards success and asserted that the results of his fights would never change. He said:

"I just think of myself as Floyd Mayweather. A person who had a dream - having fun and entertaining the world. This is what I do. I don't do things for likes or views. One thing I really want people to know, and one thing I really know, is this: I can really fight... I didn't even know who Logan Paul was. I didn't know if he had one fight or two fights... He can come out and fight as hard as he wants to fight. The results will always be the same."

During training, Floyd Mayweather also indulged in sharing a fun fact of sorts. He said that the fight was going to take place in LA. However, according to Mayweather, the commission was afraid that Logan Paul would be hit too hard. In keeping with those concerns, the commission asked Floyd Mayweather to take it easy on the YouTuber-turned-boxer. Mayweather responded by saying the fight would not take place in LA.

During training, 'Money' also said:

"You're gonna find out the difference between a real boxer and a YouTube boxer. You're gonna find out the difference. Don't worry."

In his final call-out to Logan Paul, while narrating the video, Mayweather said:

"Tell that boy [Logan Paul] to go to the kitchen, look in the drawer, pick the sharpest knife, and cut the bullsh*t out... You can mark my words on this. I can guarantee you this. The results will always be the same."

How do you think the sensational bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul is going to pan out on June 6? Sound off in the comments section!

