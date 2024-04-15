WATCH: Flyweight MMA king Demetrious Johnson's masterclass to close out rivalry against Adriano Moraes in Denver

ONE Championship fans have grown accustomed to watching electrifying clashes through the years. The May 2023 matchup between Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes was one for the books.

'Mikinho' logged the biggest victory of his career in 2021 at ONE on TNT I when he became the first-ever fighter to knockout Johnson while successfully defending his ONE flyweight MMA world championship in the process.

The way that Moraes won then made waves on social media due to ONE Championship allowing knees to a grounded opponent. However, that same rule allowed 'Mighty Mouse' to enact his poetic revenge over a year later and claim the flyweight MMA world title, opening the doors for their trilogy bout at ONE Fight Night 10.

Though the fight started much slower compared to their past two encounters, it was for good reason, as they displayed their mastery of striking, with each man landing some heavy bombs on one another.

But just like the second contest, Demetrious Johnson's measured approach allowed him to claim victory over Moraes, closing out their rivalry with a stellar unanimous decision performance.

Demetrious Johnson goes on BJJ romp

The reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion and Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu (BJJ) brown belter has yet to return to the Circle following his win over Moraes, but that does not mean that he is resting on his laurels.

Johnson has teased about a possible retirement on his MMA career, but the all-time great has yet to announce if he's hanging up the gloves for good.

The 37-year-old competed at the 2024 IBJJF Pan Championship last month and defeated 6-foot-3, 250-pound behemoth Michael Sante Medina to win a gold and silver medal at the event.

Demetrious Johnson knows that the entire flyweight MMA division is gunning for him and if his performance at the prestigious competition is of any indication, his next opponent will need to put on a showing of a lifetime.

Poll : Do you think Demetrious Johnson should compete in more BJJ bouts? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Content quality

Website Design

Missing Information

Incorrect Stats

Too many ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback