WATCH: Flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci shows off his MMA chops in childhood video

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci has revealed his deep-rooted love for combat sports after recently sharing an old video of him practicing his MMA skills with his dad.

Musumeci posted the short clip on his Instagram account and wrote the caption:

“MMA training with my dad as a kid! Look at my double leg and thigh drag 🤣🤣!! Still the same Mikey as then, never will lose the inner child in me ❤️😊.”

In the video, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was seen shooting a double leg and swiftly jumping to a half guard to transition into an armbar submission on his dad. Then, he went again for a double leg takedown, but this time, he transitioned into a full guard to maneuver into another choke submission.

The publication of the video by Musumeci teases a possible MMA match for him this year in ONE Championship. He has successfully conquered submission grappling by becoming the undisputed king of the division and defending his 26-pound golden belt multiple times.

The Evolve MMA representative has swept all six fights under the world’s largest martial arts organization and defeated Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, Gantumur Bayanduuren, Osamah Almarwai, Jarred Brooks, and Shinya Aoki.

Musumeci also moved to Thailand in 2023 to start working on his striking skills through Muay Thai and arm himself with the necessary skills for his eventual transition to mixed martial arts.

Mikey Musumeci calls out internet personality Sneako for his comments about him

Last month, online personality Sneako made a few negative comments about Musumeci and the sport of jiu-jitsu in one of his streams and stated that “Jiu-Jitsu is for autistic people” and Musumeci “shouldn’t be winning” against Aoki in his match at ONE Fight Night 15 because “he looks like Mark Zuckerberg.”

Because of these insensitive remarks, the 28-year-old BJJ superstar has called out Sneako and even challenged him in an MMA match. However, the social media celebrity wasn’t having any of it and refused to agree to fight with Musumeci.