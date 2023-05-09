Watch: Footage of Hasbulla and crew’s chaotic joyride in Dagestan which led to their arrest

Hasbulla is one of the most recognizable faces on the internet. The Russian celebrity hails from the Republic of Dagestan, and first rose to social media superstardom back in 2021. He has since become a household name in MMA circles due to his connection with the sport's Dagestani phenoms.

Unfortunately, the diminutive 20-year old has now made headlines for the wrong reasons. He and a group of friends were recently arrested for a series of traffic violations after they chose to celebrate a friend's wedding by blocking traffic and performing donuts on the main road.

Red Corner MMA @RedCorner_MMA



MVD Dagestan Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrestMVD Dagestan Footage of Hasbulla and his entourage celebrating on the roads of Dagestan - an incident that led to their arrest 🎥 MVD Dagestan https://t.co/yEhq69Q6VF

The Internal Affairs Ministry in Dagestan showcased footage of the traffic incident involving Hasbulla on Telegram, an instant-messaging app that has gained massive popularity in parts of Eastern Europe and Western Asia. After his arrest, Hasbulla released a brief apology via his Instagram account.

He promised his fans that such an incident wouldn't repeat itself and that he is sorry for what transpired. Though he did clarify that he didn't take part in any actual driving. The 20-year old remains a constant presence in the UFC and was even added as a vanity pack to the UFC 4 video game developed by EA Sports.

Hasbulla's connection to the UFC

As a native of Dagestan, Russia, Hasbulla is a good friend of local hero and undefeated MMA lightweight legend Khabib Nurmagomedov. The pair have been spotted together numerous times. He also signed a five-year contract with the UFC in late 2022, for which he performs promotional services.

Hasbulla 🐐 @HasbullaHive Hasbulla has signed a 5 year contract with the UFC Hasbulla has signed a 5 year contract with the UFC https://t.co/eg6l3UEb3y

He was present at UFC 280 for Islam Makhachev's title-winning triumph over Charles Oliveira in Abu Dhabi. In fact, ahead of the bout, UFC president Dana White confirmed that the 20-year old would be part of Islam Makhachev's official corner, which MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz also confirmed.

He is an occasional feature at various UFC events. Additionally, he has drawn enmity from the promotion's first-ever double champion, Conor McGregor. This was possibly due to the 20-year old's friendship with the Irishman's hated rival, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This caused 'The Notorious' to take to Twitter, where he expressed a desire to kick the diminutive 20-year old.

Poll : 0 votes