Ali Abdelaziz confirms Hasbulla will be in Islam Makhachev's corner at UFC 280

Social media icon Hasbulla will be in Islam Makhachev's corner for his upcoming UFC 280 title fight against Charles Oliveira. Makhachev's manager Ali Abdelaziz recently confirmed the same while answering a fan's query on Twitter.

will Hasbulla be in @MAKHACHEVMMA's corner at UFC 280?

"Yes" replied Abdelaziz

Hailing from Makhachkala, Dagestan, Hasbulla Magomedov originally shot to fame on Tiktok by posting funny videos during the pandemic. Magomedov's popularity has only grown over time, with him regularly being spotted with Russian MMA fighters.

After being spotted with Khabib Nurmagomedov on multiple occasions, the social media sensation even earned the moniker 'Mini Khabib'. Magomedov is likely affected by a rare genetic condition named Growth Hormone Disorder that makes him look like a child. His initial popularity was based on talks of a fight against Tajik celebrity Abdu Rozik, who is a victim of dwarfism.

Hasbulla Magomedov opens up on his ties with Islam Makhachev

UFC 280 will not be the first time that Hasbulla Magomedov will be present cageside supporting Islam Makhachev. Hasbulla was with the Dagestani brigade when Makhachev went up against Dan Hooker at UFC 267 in October last year.

Makhchev scored a dominant first-round submission win over 'The Hangman', with Nurmagomedov guiding him to victory. Magomedov even started playfully headbutting Khabib Nurmagomedov while celebrating Makhachev's dominant win.

Weighing in on rumors about being in some kind of contract with the Dagestani brigade, Hasbulla said:

“They are my brothers. That’s why you see us together.”

Hasbulla also stated that he sometimes visits Nurmagomedov's 'Eagles' gym in Dagestan, although he is not an avid gym goer. When asked about which people he knew well from Nurmagomedov's team, Hasbulla named Islam Makhachev. According to Magomedov, he has known Makhachev for around a decade, as they are neighbors. 'Mini Khabib' further said:

"I know Islam (Makhachev) for a long time. Very long time. We weren’t close friends but we’ve known each other for about 10 years... Yes, he’s my neighbor.”

Watch Hasbulla's first media interview at Eagle FC 43 below:

