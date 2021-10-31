Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov and 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov headbutt each other inside the octagon at UFC 267

Hasbulla Magomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov had a hilarious interaction at UFC 267. After Islam Makhachev's win in Abu Dhabi, 'Mini Khabib' entered the octagon and started celebrating with the Dagestani team.

As Makhachev's team was getting their pictures clicked in the octagon, Hasbulla Magomedov and 'The Eagle' started headbutting each other in a playful manner.

Check out their humorous interaction below:

Hasbulla Magomedov was in attendance for UFC 267 at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 30.

'Mini Khabib' was there to support his friend Islam Makhachev, who was competing against Dan Hooker on the event's main card.

Makahchev had a dominant outing against 'The Hangman', submitting him with a kimura lock in the first round of the bout. At one point during the post-fight celebrations, the Dagestani lifted 'Mini Khabib' in the air.

Khabib Nurmagomedov, who was present in Makhachev's corner during the fight, put Hasbulla on his shoulders and started walking around the octagon.

Nurmagomedov and 'Mini Khabib' share a friendly relationship and can be seen hanging out in various social media posts.

Hasbulla Magomedov met several MMA personalities at UFC 267

Hasbulla Magomedov seemingly had a great time at UFC 267. The internet sensation sat ringside for the fights and interacted with various MMA personalities like UFC president Dana White and former UFC champion Daniel Cormier.

Islam Makhachev extends his winning streak to nine

With his impressive submission win against Dan Hooker, Islam Makhachev extended his winning streak in the UFC's lightweight division to nine. The Dagestani's run includes impressive victories over Drew Dober, Arman Tsarukyan and Thiago Moises.

After UFC 267, Makhachev took his biggest step towards UFC gold. There is a possibility that the 30-year-old might be next in line for the title shot. He could either face the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Charles Oliveira in a championship bout or the victor of Justin Gaethje vs. Michael Chandler in a title eliminator.

