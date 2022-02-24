Watch: Corner footage shows Khabib Nurmagomedov wincing when Islam Makhachev brutally submitted Dan Hooker 

On Wednesday, the UFC's official Instagram page added a video of Khabib Nurmagomedov wincing when his good friend Islam Makhachev submitted Dan Hooker at UFC 267.

Makhachev defeated Hooker in just two minutes and 25 seconds using a brutal kimura lock last October. Nurmagomedov was in his fellow Dagestani's corner during the bout in Abu Dhabi.

Even before his retirement from active competition, 'The Eagle' had begun accompanying his American Kickboxing Academy (AKA) teammates to their UFC, Bellator and PFL encounters as part of the coaching setup.

In Makhachev's fight against Hooker, Nurmagomedov can be heard shouting instructions at his friend:

"Be patient. Control his right arm, perfect... Be patient, Islam. Don't rush here, brother be patient. You got it!... Put your right leg behind his head! Yes! Yes! Careful! Be patient, careful!"

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov coach Islam Makhachev from the sidelines below:

Nurmagomedov ended his professional MMA career with a flawless 29-0 record. He is the longest reigning lightweight champ in UFC history and is also tied for the most successful title defenses – three – in the division.

Islam Makhachev will take on Bobby Green in the main event of UFC Vegas 49 this weekend

No.4-ranked UFC lightweight contender Islam Makhachev is set to square off against the unranked Bobby Green at UFC Fight Night 202 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Makhachev was initially scheduled to face No.3-ranked Beneil Dariush on the same card. However, an ankle injury a few days before the headliner ruled Dariush out.

Green beat Nasrat Haqparast via a unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) about two weeks ago at UFC 271 in Houston. He agreed to step in on short notice and will be challenging Makhachev on Saturday, February 26.

Here is the official poster for UFC Fight Night: Islam Makhachev vs. Bobby Green:

The winner of Dariush vs. Makhachev was expected to challenge the winner of the UFC 274 fight between champion Charles Oliveira and No.1 contender Justin Gaethje.

Now, with 'King' featuring in the main event this weekend, it is highly unclear how the UFC 155-lb division's title picture will turn out in the future.

Edited by Aziel Karthak