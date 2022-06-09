Watch: Former foes Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk share a warm moment ahead of UFC 275

Featuring on the same fight card at UFC 275, former foes Valentina Shevchenko and Joanna Jedrzejczyk were bound to cross paths in Singapore. However, the duo shared an extremely wholesome interaction as they bumped into each other recently.

Footage of their run-in in Singapore was posted to ESPN MMA's Instagram page. The two shared brief pleasantries and embraced each other before wishing each other well for their respective fights and parting ways.

Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk previously butt heads inside the octagon at UFC 231 back in December 2018. The Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian managed to emerge triumphant, outperforming Jedrzejczyk over the course of five rounds to walk away with a unanimous decision win.

Check out the footage of Joanna Jedrzejczyk's interaction with Valentina Shevchenko below:

Both Shevchenko and Jedrzejczyk are currently hurtling towards their respective fights which will take place at UFC 275. The duo will compete on the main card that is scheduled to take place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore. The event is slated to take place on June 11.

Shevchenko is well on her way to defending her UFC flyweight strap in a co-main event clash against Talia Santos.

Jedrzejczyk, on the other hand, will run things back with former foe Zhang Weili in a strawweight scrap. The duo previously collided at UFC 248, where the Pole was bested by Weili by way of split decision.

Valentina Shevchenko open to fighting either one of Amanda Nunes or Julianna Pena

While in conversation with the media during the pre-fight press conference, Valentina Shevchenko provided fans with some insight into her prospects in the UFC women's bantamweight division.

She offered her take on potential fights against both Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena. Sharing history with both champions, Shevchenko admitted that she was open to entertaining the possibility of fighting them yet again.

'Bullet' further asserted that the result of the upcoming women's bantamweight title rematch at UFC 277 would not affect her desire to fight either of them. Nunes and Pena are on a collision course with each other in a rematch after 'The Venezuelan Vixen' submitted the Brazilian at UFC 269:

"No matter what outcome gonna be in their fight in July, either works for me because it's kind of, like, will be interesting fight against Amanda and, like, we have history with Julianna because, like, few years ago I submitted her and so either option is gonna work for me."

Catch Valentina Shevchenko's full interaction with the media below:

Valentina Shevchenko has previously locked horns with Amanda Nunes on two occasions at UFC 196 and UFC 215. However, she was unable to overcome the challenge presented by 'The Lioness', suffering unanimous and split decision losses, respectively.

Shevchenko went toe-to-toe against Julianna Pena at UFC on Fox 23 back in January 2017. She managed to outperform Pena, submitting her via armbar in the second round of their main event clash.

