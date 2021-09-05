Watch: Former UFC fighter Stephan Bonnar shares bizarre video of altercation with hospital authorities and the police 

Stephan Bonnar shared a couple of peculiar videos on his Instagram on Saturday.

In the first video, Stephan Bonnar is seen being refused by a group of medical personnel at a clinic, which he claims to be Henderson Hospital. Bonnar clarified in the live video that he was being denied treatment and medicine for his broken vertebra. This is because the former UFC and Bellator fighter refilled his prescription of 10 mg of oxycodone a few weeks ago:

"I am at Henderson Hospital and they're gonna arrest me and not gonna treat me because I got prescribed oxycodone, 10 mg, and I got it filled a few weeks ago. Anyway, last week when I broke my vertebra, pro wrestling off the top rope, since I got those filled," Stephan Bonnar said in the video.

In a second video, Stephan Bonnar stated to the local authorities that he never went to a hospital but to the office of Dr. Steven Sanders, a bone and joint specialist. When the police asked him what he was doing at the Henderson Hospital Emergency Ward, he reiterated that he was there to get treatment for a fractured vertebra.

In this video, Stephan Bonnar specifies that he was denied a supply of 7.5 mg Norco medicine because he purchased 10 mg of oxycodone. He was only eligible for Tramadol, which he prefers not to have.

A few fighters showed support for Stephan Bonnar in the comments section, including Diego Sanchez and Mark Coleman.

What does Stephan Bonnar do now?

Stephan Bonnar has a long history with the UFC, starting with the historic fight with Forrest Griffin at The Ultimate Fighter 1 Finale where he lost via unanimous decision.

He left the promotion after a staggering first-round TKO loss to Anderson Silva in October 2012. In July 2013, both him and Forrest Griffin were inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame.

Stephan Bonnar joined Bellator MMA for a single fight against Tito Ortiz which he lost via split decision.

Between 2017 and 2019, 'The American Psycho' was a part of IMPACT Wrestling and made appearances on the independent circuit as well. His last appearance was at Next Level Pro Wrestling's Homeward Bound event on August 28 where he defended his heavyweight belt against Synn.

