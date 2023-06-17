Watch: Former UFC heavyweight brutally knocked out in 18 seconds at PFL 5

The PFL 5 event recently went down at the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta and featured several exciting matchups. One of the most intriguing fights on the fight card was a heavyweight matchup between Denis Goltsov and Yorgan De Castro.

While Goltsov has been a mainstay of the PFL’s heavyweight division since 2019, De Castro is best known for his short stint in the UFC. A Dana White's Contender Series alum, 'The Mad Titan' fought in the UFC four times and beat Justin Tafa via first-round KO on his debut. He then lost three consecutive fights before being released by the promotion.

While a fight between Denis Goltsov and Yorgan De Castro was initially booked for PFL 2 in April, the fight had to be rescheduled for PFL 5 due to Goltsov pulling out. The heavyweight contest did not last very long as the Russian demolished the former UFC fighter in just 18 seconds.

Soon after the opening bell rang, 'The Russian Bogatyr' caught Yorgan De Castro with a right hand so devastating that he didn't need any follow-up shots to secure the win. The 18-second finish goes down as the fastest stoppage in PFL Heavyweight history.

PFL @PFLMMA



Goltsov locks up his



LIVE NOW

ESPN+

pfl.info/WatchNow DENIS GOLTSOV IS A PROBLEM!Goltsov locks up his #PFLPlayoffs spot and the #1 seed! #PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOWESPN+ DENIS GOLTSOV IS A PROBLEM! Goltsov locks up his #PFLPlayoffs spot and the #1 seed!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW🇺🇸 ESPN+🌎 pfl.info/WatchNow https://t.co/LYIN9p7rXK

The win secured the number one seed for Denis Goltsov in the PFL playoffs in the heavyweight division, and with four-straight wins, he has given himself a chance to become the PFL Heavyweight Champion.

PFL 5 event: Fans react to Denis Goltsov's lightening fast KO of Yorgan De Castro

Denis Goltsov made it into the history books thanks to his impressive performance at PFL 5 on June 16. The Russian heavyweight faced former UFC fighter Yorgan De Castro and secured an 18-second knockout win to secure his spot as a number-one seed in the heavyweight PFL playoffs.

Many fans expressed their admiration for his impressive strength and devastating right hand through comments on PFL's Twitter post showcasing the historic knockout.

PFL @PFLMMA



Goltsov locks up his



LIVE NOW

ESPN+

pfl.info/WatchNow DENIS GOLTSOV IS A PROBLEM!Goltsov locks up his #PFLPlayoffs spot and the #1 seed! #PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOWESPN+ DENIS GOLTSOV IS A PROBLEM! Goltsov locks up his #PFLPlayoffs spot and the #1 seed!#PFLRegularSeason LIVE NOW🇺🇸 ESPN+🌎 pfl.info/WatchNow https://t.co/LYIN9p7rXK

Popular Hispanic MMA-based media organization Combate reacted to Goltsov's knockout by stating:

"BRUTAL KNOCKOUT! Denis Goltsov is a MONSTER! Great Russian victory. (translated via Google Translate.)

Combate @combate #PFLnoCombate @PFLMMA NOCAUTE BRUTAL! O Denis Goltsov é um MONSTRO! Grande vitória do russo. @PFLMMA NOCAUTE BRUTAL! O Denis Goltsov é um MONSTRO! Grande vitória do russo. 👊💥🇷🇺 #PFLnoCombate

Another fan joked about Goltsov's KO at PFL 5 and wrote:

"That straight sent Yorgan to another dimension. Wow."

One impressed user wrote:

"What a finish."

Another fan pointed out:

"Lol Bhullar's training partner….. Bhullar gonna get KO'd in round 1 also against Anatoly Malykhin."

Sunny Sher Gabru @Tila_Gangsta @PFLMMA Lol bhullars training partner….. bhullar gonna get koed in round 1 also against anatoly malykhin @PFLMMA Lol bhullars training partner….. bhullar gonna get koed in round 1 also against anatoly malykhin

Another fan took a shot at Jon Jones being at PFL 5 as well and wrote:

"He's got wins over two members of Jon Jones' bum squad now. Give him Walt Harris next."

ashdraked @ashdraked @PFLMMA Not even the Great Carlos Boi Felipe could do that @PFLMMA Not even the Great Carlos Boi Felipe could do that

Phil 🔲 @philgoosed @PFLMMA @JoeGravel20 Average fighter on his way to a million pound pay day. Wouldn’t make the top 15 in the UFC. Change my mind. @PFLMMA @JoeGravel20 Average fighter on his way to a million pound pay day. Wouldn’t make the top 15 in the UFC. Change my mind. https://t.co/0UArw1ypCn

Poll : 0 votes