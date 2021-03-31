Watch: Francis Ngannou gave his coach's son a shoutout after UFC 260 and his reaction was priceless

Francis Ngannou gave his coach’s son a shout-out after UFC 260, and the young boy’s reaction was priceless.

The UFC 260 (March 27th, 2021) fight card was headlined by a UFC heavyweight title fight between Stipe Miocic and Francis Ngannou. Miocic has previously defeated Ngannou via unanimous decision at UFC 220 (January 20th, 2018).

However, the rematch played out differently, as Francis Ngannou dominated the fight. Ngannou defeated Miocic via second-round KO at UFC 260 and was crowned the new UFC heavyweight champion.

During his UFC 260 post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Francis Ngannou addressed his previous fight against Stipe Miocic, their rematch, and much more. Ngannou also gave a shout-out to his friend, Knox, during the interview.

Knox’s reaction of absolute delight has set the MMA community abuzz. His reaction can be seen in a video clip tweeted out by ESPN MMA.

The Predator was congratulated by Rogan on his UFC heavyweight title-winning performance. Francis Ngannou responded to this by stating –

“Thank you very much, Joe. This is very special, as you said, you know. And I owe this to all people; my supporters, all my family who is back home right now. The whole Cameroon right now is mobilized, watching the fight. It’s four a.m. there. There nobody has sleep, waiting for my fight. So, it’s a big support for me. And I am very honored to represent them. The whole, my friends around the world; in France, and my teammate at Xtreme Couture – Shout-out to all my buddy, to my buddy Knoxy Boy. And, yeah, thank you for all the support for everyone who has been behind me and basically, for my team who helped me to get here.”

Joe Rogan reiterated his congratulatory message to Francis Ngannou, and Ngannou reverted with acknowledgment for the same, “Thank you, Joe. Let’s go. Right here, baby. Let’s roll.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

After winning the biggest fight of his life, @francis_ngannou shouted out “Knoxy boy” during his post-fight interview.



This is the moment Knox, son of Ngannou’s coach Eric Nicksick, heard the message 🤗 (via @Eric_XCMMA) pic.twitter.com/Xhv0FNp3vI — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) March 30, 2021

What are you talking about? He is famous 🤣 https://t.co/PXOGwYQjTK — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 30, 2021

He is my best friend. He chooses me over his daddy!! Sorry @Eric_XCMMA 🤷‍♂️😉 https://t.co/jKr3MTKovu — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) March 30, 2021

⚡︎ Just a boy and his best friend, who just so happens to be the baddest man on the planet ⚡︎

• #knoxnicksick & @francisngannou pic.twitter.com/Ha2eWwuTSy — Eric Nicksick (@Eric_XCMMA) April 18, 2020

Francis Ngannou has been training at the world-renowned Xtreme Couture gym in Las Vegas for quite some time, with respected coaches such as Eric Nicksick and several others.

The individual whom Francis Ngannou referred to as ‘Knoxy Boy’ is Knox, the son of Ngannou’s coach Eric Nicksick.

Francis Ngannou’s next fight could be against one of the greatest of all time, Jon Jones

Jon Jones (left); Francis Ngannou (right)

Prior to UFC 260, UFC president Dana White had asserted that the Miocic-Ngannou winner would defend the UFC heavyweight title against Jon Jones in their next fight.

Nevertheless, Jones has been involved in a war of words against Dana White and the UFC, starting immediately after Francis Ngannou’s win at UFC 260. Jon Jones has emphasized that he’d like to fight Ngannou, provided that he (Jones) is paid well for the fight.

White has also claimed that the UFC could book Ngannou against Derrick Lewis if Jones doesn’t take the fight.

Whether or not the highly awaited super-fight between Francis Ngannou and Jon Jones comes to fruition is likely to unravel in the months to come.

Let’s not forget Stipe lost to DC. Stipe only defended his belt like five times to my 15. The man showed up at 230 to fight against Francis. He is no Jon Jones, I want this fight, excited to see what the UFC think it’s worth — BONY (@JonnyBones) March 28, 2021